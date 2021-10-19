APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $406.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

