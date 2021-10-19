APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Teradata worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

