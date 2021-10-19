APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

