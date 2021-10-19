APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $31.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.