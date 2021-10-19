APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 117,884 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Corning by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 107,973 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Corning by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Corning by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

