APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,602,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.