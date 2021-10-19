APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,780 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $276.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $290.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.