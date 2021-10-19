APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.