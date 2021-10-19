APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PG&E by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PG&E by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PG&E by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,506,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,821 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

