APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEIC opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

