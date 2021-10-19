APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.