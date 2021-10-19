APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,247 shares of company stock worth $3,660,422. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

