APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.95 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $18,062,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 284,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,466,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Globant by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Globant by 18.8% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 275,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,476,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $308.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average of $250.49. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

