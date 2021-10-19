APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 82.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 183.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in ResMed by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

NYSE RMD opened at $256.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.31 and a 200-day moving average of $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

