APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

