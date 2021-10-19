APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of West Fraser Timber worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $193,916,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after buying an additional 2,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $146,438,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

NYSE WFG opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.