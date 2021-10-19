APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.14 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 129.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of BOX worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $22,205,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,090 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.