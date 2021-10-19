APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Payments by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Global Payments by 823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,208,000 after acquiring an additional 428,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $159.36 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.