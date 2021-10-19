APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 355,684 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $15,359,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $12,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

SF stock opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $75.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

