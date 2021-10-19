APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 14.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 1,357.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

