APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 14.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 1,357.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
POST stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26.
In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
