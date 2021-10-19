APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

