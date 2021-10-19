APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 25,896 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

