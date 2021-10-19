APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 3,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of GMS worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 133.3% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

