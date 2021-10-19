APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 3,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $310.49 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 118.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $5,203,115. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

