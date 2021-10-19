APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 34,600 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.18% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

