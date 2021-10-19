APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 7,200 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

