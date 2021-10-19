APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 90,500 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 746,684 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

