APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,609 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SEA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 24.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,850,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $98,146,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.62.

NYSE:SE opened at $357.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $361.63.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

