APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,852.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,641.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,882.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.