APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,405 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of MET opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

