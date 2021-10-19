Apollo Currency (APL) Market Cap Achieves $112.16 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 86.7% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $112.16 million and $10.56 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00090599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.40 or 0.00360429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00034649 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

