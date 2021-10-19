Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 153,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,218,631 shares.The stock last traded at $72.94 and had previously closed at $68.30.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,876,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,790,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,634,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

