Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 33,157 call options on the company. This is an increase of 726% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,013 call options.

Shares of APO stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. 8,833,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,809. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,097,653 shares of company stock worth $131,131,227. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

