Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $4,632,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 60,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,563,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $214,112,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,156,977. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.