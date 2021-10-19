Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Apple worth $2,093,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,156,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

