Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.