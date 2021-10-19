Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,156,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

