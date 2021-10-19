Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien Sells 18,247 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deirdre O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71.

On Friday, August 6th, Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.76. The stock had a trading volume of 74,778,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

