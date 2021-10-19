AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

NYSE:APP opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,698,305.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,696,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

