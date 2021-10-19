AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.
NYSE:APP opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14.
In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,698,305.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,696,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
