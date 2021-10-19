APYSwap (APYS) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.78 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $340,304.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00065153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00069125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,905.11 or 1.00013337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.11 or 0.05997359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002538 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars.

