Aragon Court Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a market cap of $32.88 million and approximately $73,191.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00194167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00089426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

