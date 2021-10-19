Arbidex (ABX) Tops One Day Volume of $62,994.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arbidex has a total market cap of $345,547.94 and $62,994.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.32 or 0.00190493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00088562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,062,524 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

