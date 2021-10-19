ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $0.98. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc engages in the development and provision of wireless network component and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Precision Components; Stamping; and 3DMT. The Precision Components Group segment produces fabricated metal components through metal injection molding, precision metal stamping, and hermetic sealing.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.