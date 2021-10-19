Arch Resources (ARCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Arch Resources to post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.53% of Arch Resources worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.