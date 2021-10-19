Arch Resources (ARCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Arch Resources to post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.53% of Arch Resources worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
