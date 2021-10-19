Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.70 and last traded at $95.70. Approximately 1,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 380,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.
ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45.
In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 239,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares in the last quarter.
About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
