Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.70 and last traded at $95.70. Approximately 1,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 380,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 239,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

