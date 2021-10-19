Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,398,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390,024 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.86% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $630,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 462,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 424,671 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.