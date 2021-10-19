Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.23% of Arcus Biosciences worth $24,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCUS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,755,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after buying an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $7,214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 188,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

