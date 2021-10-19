Ares Capital (ARCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

