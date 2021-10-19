Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.87% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $1,927,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $737.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.06%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

