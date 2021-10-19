Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ares Management worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ares Management by 26.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,190,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 20.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 235,110 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

